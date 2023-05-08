KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Primeaux handcrafts professional-quality cutlery & cookware in Knoxville, Tennessee. They create timeless, outstanding kitchenware, and they are thrilled to announce that they’ll be celebrating one year of Primeaux.

Primeaux will host the one-year anniversary party at their studio, where people will make hand-made kitchen cutlery, shopping tours, food, and music. Plus, knives will be 25 percent off. The pop-up celebration will be on Friday, May 12th from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm downtown at 908 Tyson Street.

On Primeux’s website, the team writes: “We’re so grateful for the support of our customers and friends. We *literally* couldn’t have done this without you! We’re excited to see what the future holds for our business, and we can’t wait to continue making the best knives possible. I’m not sure if you know this but right now it’s just three of us running the whole shop! We have been clocking long days and nights because we believe in the dream that sharp knives will change the world and enhance enjoyment for food lovers everywhere. Besides being spread thin as a small team, there have been lots of obstacles that we have to overcome every day.”

When it comes to designing and testing their knives, they spent months up months designing and testing the knives to make sure they are the best quality possible. Primeux writes, “Our knives are sharper than the rest because they are made with premium steels that don’t even compare to other knives on the market.”

To learn more about Primeux, check out their website.