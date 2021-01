KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Bottom Knoxville is building community, celebrating culture and engaging the creativity of African Americans right here in the greater East Tennessee region.

Founded by Enkeshi El-Amin, sociologist and professor at The University of Tennessee, The Bottom is celebrating one year of creating a safe space for Blacks in the city of Knoxville. This one year anniversary brings about a new adventure called "Book It at the Bottom," a monthly book subscription with books by African-American authors that people all over the country can read as they reconcile and address generations of racial inequality.