KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hair loss can cause major insecurities for both men and women, but there are some solutions that can help bring back confidence.

A popular solution are wigs. Being able to have them styled to perfection and create a natural look will make anyone feel great about who they see in the mirror.

Trichology, which can include diagnostics for hair and scalp abnormalities along with treatments may be a route to consider.

If you’re looking for something a little more advance, Garde Bien Spa Salon has an exclusive hair solution which includes Cesare Ragazzi CNC medical grade wearable hair prosthetic made with a 3D printer. They also offer an exclusive cell well-being follicle analysis to reveal weakness in your health, allowing anyone to have access to a full hair, skin and nail report to combine with other bloodwork and medical reports.

