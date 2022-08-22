KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The perfect item for all four seasons is just one click away.

Peek-a-Boo Petals is your one-stop-shop for local, handmade felt accessories.

After leaving the corporate world, Sydney Myers became a full time maker five years ago. What started out as a headband accessory grew into a huge business for girls of all ages.

She creates custom designs on hats for every occasion. Whatever design you are looking for, she can create it. You can shop online or find her at various Farmer’s Markets around East Tennessee.

It takes a couple hours to even days for Sydney to create one hat, but says the process is intricate and detailed.

Follow along with Peek-a-Boo Petals on Instagram and Facebook.