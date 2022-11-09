GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Singer and TikTok sensation Hannah Dasher will perform for the 2022 Winter Magic Celebration Kickoff. The larger-than-life personality behind the “Stand By Your Pan” TikTok cooking series, will take the stage November 10 at Shade Tree Lot kicking off the Winter season in Gatlinburg.

The Gatlinburg Chili Cook Off present by Bush’s Chili Beans will kick off on November 10th from 5pm until 9pm and will offer mouth-watering offers from local and regional chefs alike. From mild to wild there is a flavor suited for every taste-bud. The event will wrap up with a musical performance from singer, songwriter, and TikTok sensation Hannah Dasher.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the Gatlinburg Chili Cook Off website.