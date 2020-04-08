HAPPENING NOW: Chalk (Your) Walk competition

1  of  2
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – From now until April 12, Dogwood Arts is accepting chalk art submissions from the community, in lieu of hosting its annual Chalk Walk amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dogwood Arts said they have been inspired by how the East Tennessee community has shared messages of encouragement, hope, and safety over the past few weeks and are challenging East Tennesseans to take it to the next level with chalk art.

All you have to do is create a chalk masterpiece, submit your photos online or via email by April 12 at midnight, and let the (digital) judging begin!

Dogwood Arts plans to announce the winners on April 18 after the votes have been tallied up through likes on Facebook. Winners will receive a merchandise prize pack from Dogwood Arts and the chance to have their artwork featured on merchandise at the 2021 Chalk Walk in Market Square.

