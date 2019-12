KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mariah Carey’s, ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ finally lands the number one spot on Billboard’s, “Hot 100,” making it the first holiday hit to land the spot, since “The Chipmunk Song” in 1958.

What better way to bring the WATE-TV family together, than with a hit that’s also number one in our hearts?

From our family to yours, Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays!