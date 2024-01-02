KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Happy Paws Kitten Rescue is a local nonprofit organization that focuses on helping cats in the East Tennessee communities to find purrr-ever homes! All cats are fully vetted, vaccinated, and spayed/neutered. The organization assists with fundraising for community members facing financial hardships whose pets are in need of lifesaving medical care.

Happy Paws Kitten Rescue is completely funded by community fundraising and grants, and all staff is comprised of volunteers. In addition to helping locally, they have also helped international organizations with getting adoptable cats to the United States.

The organization talks about their community outreach efforts in Honduras and even shelters in our area. Learn how you can make a difference and save lives.

To learn more about upcoming events and happenings, just visit their website.