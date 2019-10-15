Harbours Gate bringing hope to families in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Harbours Gate is on a mission to help restore hope to people and their families across East Tennessee. The non-profit’s Executive Director, Tom Garner joined us to share more about their latest efforts and progress in the Mentor community of Blount County.

The non-profit invites the community to share in a special celebration, a ribbon-cutting with the Blount County Chamber of Commerce on October 17 at 10 a.m. The event is being held at the non-profit’s 3-acre Mentor Community Campus at 2428 Airbase Road in Louisville.

There will also be a clay shoot and upcoming autumn luncheon. Find more information on how you can join in on the efforts here.