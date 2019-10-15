Harbours Gate bringing hope to families in East Tennessee

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Harbours Gate is on a mission to help restore hope to people and their families across East Tennessee. The non-profit’s Executive Director, Tom Garner joined us to share more about their latest efforts and progress in the Mentor community of Blount County.

The non-profit invites the community to share in a special celebration, a ribbon-cutting with the Blount County Chamber of Commerce on October 17 at 10 a.m. The event is being held at the non-profit’s 3-acre Mentor Community Campus at 2428 Airbase Road in Louisville.

There will also be a clay shoot and upcoming autumn luncheon. Find more information on how you can join in on the efforts here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.