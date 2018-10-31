Harbours Gate bringing hope to neighbors across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Harbours Gate, a non-profit based in Blount County invites the public to the, "3rd Annual One Community Seriving All Fall Luncheon."
The event will include powerful testimonies from people who have gone through the group's programs. Living East Tennesse eCo-host, Erin Barnett will be emcee of the event. The featured speaker will be Vallie Collins of Maryville. Collins will share her impactful story about surviving the Miracle on the Hudson, a passenger's perspective.
The luncheon will be held November 1, 2018 at Hilton Knoxville at the Airport, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Harbours Gate focuses on giving our neighbors from all walks of life a helping hand no matter their struggle. The group is focused on providing a supportive environment to help people find a hope for the future.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
