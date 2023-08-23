PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 11th annual Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Club Invasion will be held on August 24-26 from 9am – 5pm daily, but the fun will start a day early at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pigeon Forge for their annual kickoff event.

From 12pm-10pm there will be tons to enjoy at the Annual Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion Kick Off Party. There’s a retail tent that will be open to purchase your commemorative Hard Rock Cafe x Jeep Invasion co-branded t-shirt. Beginning at 3pm, Ole Smoky Moonshine is sponsoring a beer garden complete with backyard games and more, and from 2pm-5pm Red Scorpion Offroad will be hosting a Show & Shine. Then from 7pm-9pm James Leigh & the Rest will be performing Live music inside.

After the kickoff party, prepare for the jeep invasion, which will be held at the LeConte Center. Admission can be purchased each day at the door. They can only accept cash at the outside admission tents and can accept both cash and credit at the inside admissions booths of the LeConte Center.

Daily admission includes admittance into the inside vendor area, the outside vendor areas, and the Show & Shine event for $18 per adult, $8 for children 6-12, and children 5 and under are free. They do not offer pre-sales on admission tickets, so do not fall into any online scams.

For more on the Jeep Invasion, visit their website. You can also see what all Hard Rock Cafe has to offer on their website, or learn about the event on their Facebook page.