KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Get ready for a night full of tricks, flips, and swishes.

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters will be back in Knoxville on Monday, January 30 at Thompson Bowling Arena. Tickets are online.

The Harlem Globetrotters Tour, presented by Jersey Mikes, will bring the game of basketball to the court by also adding dance, comedy, and stunts all throughout the night.

A fun competition will be seen between the Harlem Globetrotters and the Washington Generals.

The team has been entertaining millions all over the country for more than 100 years. Their dynamic and electrifying show combine the love for basketball with a unbelievable show perfect for all ages.

Although a real basketball game is taking place, the Harlem Globetrotters incorporate their signature moves all throughout the game.

For more information on who the Harlem Globetrotters are, visit their website.