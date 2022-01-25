KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready for an experience of a lifetime.

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Knoxville Friday, Jan. 28th at the Thompson Bowling Arena.

The Spread Games Tour kicked off on Jul. 21st, 2021 and will be hitting over 150 cities. This tour has been created to honor recently deceased, Curly Neal, a former Globetrotter for 22 seasons.

Fans can expect a full night of fun, as the Harlem Globetrotters combine entertainment and sports to create an experience like no other. Not only can you watch the show from the stands, many can purchase Magic Passes to get one-on-one time with the Globetrotters themselves throughout the show.

5-year member of the Harlem Globetrotters, Lucius “Too Tall” Winston, dropped by to give us a sneak peak into some of the coolest and most outrageous tricks fans can expect at a show.

The Harlem Globetrotters are not only known for what they do on the court but off as well. They are named as Ambassadors of Goodwill for each being vocal activists towards social justice, and recognizing the power of celebrating our differences.

Fans can expect a night full of fun, laughter, and amazement.

Head over to their website to purchase tickets.