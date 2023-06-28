GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The annual parade is set to ring in the very first celebration in the nation bringing thousands to view all the festivities.

The 48th annual parade will begin at 12:01 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 starting at Baskins Creek Bypass and will run through the end of East Parkway.

This year’s Grand Marshall will be the Harlem Globetrotters, America’s athletic and acrobatic basketball team. They travel the world bringing amazing stunts, family-fun entertainment, and a great game of basketball to millions every year.

The team holds 21 world

records, however, the team is known and praised for their

charitable efforts and worldwide presence of philanthropy.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have the Harlem Globetrotters as our Grand Marshals for this year’s Gatlinburg Midnight Parade,” says PR Manager, Chelsea Trott. “As advocates of goodwill and community, we’re excited for the opportunity to welcome the red, white, and blue team to our Gatlinburg community for the Fourth.”

You have the chance to meet the Harlem Globetrotters before the step out on the parkway. On Monday, July 3 you can grab autographs, pictures, and family-friendly entertainment at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. The event is free and will run from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Gatlinburg will also be holding a 4th of July giveaway. One lucky person will win a signed Harlem Globetrotter game ball and a two-night this summer in Gatlinburg. Register here.

This parade is named “Top 10 Parades to See in the US” by National Geographic Traveler Magazine.

The festivities do not stop as a full fireworks show will be taking place on Independence Day at 11:00 p.m. The lights will shoot off from the Space Needle. Top viewing areas include Anakeesta and Skylift Park.

For more information and to get early access, check out Visit Gatlinburg’s website.