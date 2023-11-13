KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The holly-jolly chaos of the Christmas season takes the stage at the Hatfield & McCoy Christmas Dinner Feud in Pigeon Forge, delivering a brand-new yuletide show that will have families laughing all the way through the holiday experience.

America’s two favorite feuding families have found a new seasonal squabble to create holiday hijinks this year, kicking off the festive antics on Nov. 1 and continuing through Jan. 6, 2024.

To learn more and plan your visit, just go to their website!