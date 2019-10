JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is filled with centuries of rich history that comes along with spooky stories of haunted places all across Appalachia.

Stacey Allen McGee, tour director of Appalachian GhostWalks, offers more than 30 different lantern-led tours, vacation packages and paranormal expeditions highlighting the rich Appalachian history of East Tennessee and its surrounding counties.