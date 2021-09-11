Have a crazy fun experience at The Crazy Mason

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – With a ton of different creations that taste just as good as they look, The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar is proving to be a popular spot for people looking for some sweet treats.

The Crazy Mason’s Gatlinburg location opened in July after the success of stores located in Myrtle Beach. Not only can you buy a variety of different milkshakes, including the popular “Build Me Up Buttercup” and “Sweet Cheesus” flavors, but you can also get sundaes, crazy bombs (an ice cream sandwich rolled in your choice of a topping), and much more.

To find out more about The Crazy Mason and what they have to offer, head to their website for more information.

