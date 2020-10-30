Have a safe Halloween with these sanitizing products from Ionogen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ionogen’s line of Ionopure products are here this Halloween to help trick-or-treaters take those extra precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three Ionopure products that can help kill those Halloween germs are: Ionogen’s Purity Humidifier, Skin and Hands Sanitizer and Produce Wash to spray down that Halloween candy. These items can be ordered online or picked up at Ionogen’s two Knoxville locations: 6321 Baum Dr., Knoxville, TN 37919 and 815 Herron Dr., Knoxville, TN 37932.

