KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One donation can save up to three lives.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is gearing up for a summer full of events and donation oppurtinites.

Starting Monday, May 23 to Friday, May 27 MEDIC will be kicking off their annual Parrot Head event.

MEDIC is helping you get summer ready with live music, burgers, and more, while still collecting donations that are much needed this time of year.

Head out to these regions in East Tennessee to get in on the fun.

Monday – Athens Donor Center

Tuesday – Crossville Donor Center

Wednesday – Ailor Avenue and Farragut Donor Centers

Thursday – Ailor Avenue and Farragut Donor Centers

No events on Friday

Due to vacations, summer break, and other summer activities, blood donations tend to decrease, with the demand of blood increasing.

Donors will receive a special edition t-shirt, several restaurant coupons and a chance to win a $25 gift card to Margaritaville. Additionally, all donors are automatically entered to win a two-night stay at Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge.

For more information on MEDIC and their upcoming summer events, visit their website.