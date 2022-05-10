KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get involved with a fun night out all going to support a great cause.

The Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee offers services, resources, and support to anyone affected by cancer.

On Thursday, May 12 the CSCET will be holding a fundraiser called “Good Vibrations at the World’s Fair Amphitheater. Park doors open at 6:00, music starts at 7:00.

Tickets are available online.

The evening will be filled with food trucks, live music, and more. It is a family affair where all the proceeds will go back to benefit the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee.

Head over to the CSCET’s website for more information on the event.