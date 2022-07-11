KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – All sorts of flavors will be coming back this summer.

The 9th Annual Big Kahuna Wing Festival have just announced they are ready to bring back the heat. On Sunday, September 4th from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. get out with the whole family for a wing festival like no other at World’s Fair Park.

Tickets are online now and are in high demand since being canceled last year due to Covid-19.

Owner Big Kahuna Wings Bar & Grill, Matt Beeler, says the restaurant was founded after much success with the festival. After seeing many wing festivals all across the country, Beeler knew East Tennessee would put all others to shame.

There will also be other festival food and alcoholic beverages for sale.

It wouldn’t be a festival without a little fun. The biggest site to see is their cooking and wing eating competitions. Restarters, personal chefs, and others are eligible to win up to 5,000 dollars and the title of being the Big Kahuna Champion and Tennessee State Champion.

For more information on event schedule, parking, and more, visit their website now.