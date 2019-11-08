Have yourself a Financially “Jolly” Season with these simple steps

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Take the financial stress away with this advice for Financial Planning in 2019 and Beyond. A new survey by Experian says 61% of Americans feel stressed about their finances during the season and nearly half of respondents say holiday shopping is stressful because they don’t want to add debt and it’s hard for them to stay within their budget.

Rod Griffin, Director of Consumer Education for Experian, shared more about the survey findings and advice for helping us avoid holiday money mistakes ahead of 2020.