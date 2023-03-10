KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Who let the dogs out and gave them a place to have fun? The Bark dog park gives not only your pet a place to have fun, but for you as well! The Bark offers something that no other place in Knoxville does, a beer garden AND a dog park in one.

There is always something to do at The Bark. From hanging out with friends to going to doggie prom, every day there is something for you and your furry friend.

To find out more about The Bark and what events they have coming up, you can visit their website.