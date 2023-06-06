TURKEY CREEK — The Pinnacle at Turkey Creek is excited to bring a night full of fun and music to the community. Hayden Coffman will be headlining the Summer Night concert event on June 8. From 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. guest can enjoy live performances, food and drinks, check out different vendors and there will be activities for kids.

This year, Summer Nights is only happening for one night, so it is advised that visitors arrive early. Those who do so can also enjoy the pre-show festivities, enter some giveaways and more, before enjoying a night filled with music. Tickets for the June 8 concert are available on Eventbrite or you can visit the shopping plaza’s website for more information.