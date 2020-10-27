Healing from depression with The Middle Path

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For National Depression Awareness Month, The Middle Path explains why mental health matters.

Hope Reneau, Founder and Owner of The Middle Path, along with Blair Cobb, Clinical Director at The Middle Path- Knoxville, share their hearts for raising awareness for mental health in Tennessee.

One of the treatment services offered at The Middle Path is “radically -open Dialectical Behavior Therapy,” which begins healing for a wide variety of mental illnesses. Other treatment options are also offered at The Middle Path in their four varying regional locations in Knoxville, Kingsport, Chattanooga and Charleston, where this organization accepts most insurance policies.

