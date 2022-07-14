KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local support group is always finding new and creative ways to cope with the affects of cancer.

The Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee offers many resources including educational, therapeutic, and now artistic ways to alleviate the stress of living with cancer.

They offer monthly classes geared towards the art programs including writing, clay, dancing, music, and more.

On Wednesday, July 20 at 2:00 p.m. put all of your thoughts down on paper with their writing workshop. All writing genres are encouraged for all ages. The following day, July 21 at 1:00 p.m. get ready to put your hands to work and enjoy their knitting for wellness class and take home all of your makings. Starring at 3:00 p.m. that same day, wrap up knitting with music fun and games. Lastly, Thursday, July 28 at 1:00 p.m. will be a special one-of-a-kind class for those ready to get into oil painting.

For a list of all other events and how the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee can help you, visit their website.