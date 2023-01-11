KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New year, better you with the town of Farragut.

On Saturday January 14 the third annual Health and Wellness Expo is coming to the Farragut Community Center. The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is free for the public.

Stop by and meet with over 290 vendors in the health, fitness and wellness industry.

Presented by Turkey Creek Medical Center/Tennova, this annual event is put on to be bring more people to the Farragut area and connect with the best of their businesses.

Vendors include First Watch Café, Thrive Physical Therapy, Dementia Care Solutions of East TN and so many more. Executive Director of Shop Farragut, Steve Krampasky, says he will have all sorts of wellness vendors, including financial health advisors too.

Get ready to start feeling your best with the best that can help you in mind, body and spirit. For more information and how you can get involved, visit their website.