Facing Cancer Together event hoping to provide support for patients and their families

Health and Wellness

by: Erin Barnett

Posted: / Updated:

The Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee is hosting a free event called, “Facing Cancer Together.”

Cancer survivors, family, friends nad healthcare professionals are invited to join the conversation, featuring speaker, Margaret A. Chesney, PhD.
 The nationally known researcher & speaker, Dr. Margaret Chesney is a Distinguished Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco & former Director of the UCSF Osher Center for Integrative Medicine. She has pioneered & championed the developing field of Integrative Health & Medicine. 

The goal is to provide an opportunity to explore & experience strategies to maximize resilience, outsmart stress, & enhance health & wellness!

Find more information here. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Watch and Win

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Fill out my online form.