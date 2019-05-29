Facing Cancer Together event hoping to provide support for patients and their families

The Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee is hosting a free event called, “Facing Cancer Together.”

Cancer survivors, family, friends nad healthcare professionals are invited to join the conversation, featuring speaker, Margaret A. Chesney, PhD.

The nationally known researcher & speaker, Dr. Margaret Chesney is a Distinguished Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco & former Director of the UCSF Osher Center for Integrative Medicine. She has pioneered & championed the developing field of Integrative Health & Medicine.

The goal is to provide an opportunity to explore & experience strategies to maximize resilience, outsmart stress, & enhance health & wellness!



