Facing Cancer Together event hoping to provide support for patients and their families

Posted: May 29, 2019 04:38 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 04:38 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee is hosting a free event called, "Facing Cancer Together."

Cancer survivors, family, friends nad healthcare professionals are invited to join the conversation, featuring speaker, Margaret A. Chesney, PhD.
 The nationally known researcher & speaker, Dr. Margaret Chesney is a Distinguished Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco & former Director of the UCSF Osher Center for Integrative Medicine. She has pioneered & championed the developing field of Integrative Health & Medicine. 

The goal is to provide an opportunity to explore & experience strategies to maximize resilience, outsmart stress, & enhance health & wellness!

Find more information here. 

 

 

