Getting The Perfect Smile With Eberting Orthodontics
KNOXVILLE, (Tenn.) WATE - Getting the perfect smile isn't as difficult as it use to be. Invisible Braces called Invisalign are one of the most popular choices for teens and adults trying to achieve that new smile. Whether you're looking for orthodontic care for yourself or your teen or preteen Dr. Jeff Eberting can answer your questions. Dr. Eberting sits down with Living East Tennessee's Kelli Smith to answer some questions most patients want answered.
