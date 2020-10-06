Mask up and keep movin’ with Planet Fitness

Health and Wellness

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fall into fitness with gyms that offer a “judgement free zone.”

At all of its locations across the country, Planet Fitness has committed to keeping gyms in tip-top shape, so their customers can do the same. With frequent cleanings and social distancing, this gym is asking its patrons to be “CLEANsiderate,” meaning their washing their hands for at least 20 seconds, prior to using the equipment, disinfecting equipment after each use and maintaining social distancing.

Planet Fitness is now offering a $0 down, $10/month, no commitment special from now until October 8th. Hurry in, this offer won’t last long!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.