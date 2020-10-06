Mask up and keep movin’ with Planet Fitness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fall into fitness with gyms that offer a “judgement free zone.”

At all of its locations across the country, Planet Fitness has committed to keeping gyms in tip-top shape, so their customers can do the same. With frequent cleanings and social distancing, this gym is asking its patrons to be “CLEANsiderate,” meaning their washing their hands for at least 20 seconds, prior to using the equipment, disinfecting equipment after each use and maintaining social distancing.

Planet Fitness is now offering a $0 down, $10/month, no commitment special from now until October 8th. Hurry in, this offer won’t last long!