New procedure for enlarged prostates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) A large percentage of men over the age of 50 experience issues with an enlarged prostate, and now a new procedure is making this common condition easier to overcome.

This new procedure is called Urolift, and it’s changing the way men are being treated for benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Dr. Eric Nicely reporting, “The Urolift System is a revolutionary new techinique that is considered minimally invasive; meaning it requires minimal anesthesia and minimal recovery time.”

According to Nicely, prior to Urolift, intervention before surgery was risky, messy, and painful.

