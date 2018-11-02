Premier Surgical Associates: treating and diagnosing vein disease

Premier Surgical Vascular Surgeon, Dr. Afshin Skibba stopped by Living East Tennessee to talk more about treating and diagnosing vein and artery disease.

The treatments at Premier Vein Clinics in Knoxville are performed by board-certified Vascular Surgeons. Those surgeons are specifically trained to diagnose and treat the diseases of the arteries and veins to help restore your beautiful and healthy legs.

Most vein treatments are non-surgical, and performed with a laser procedure which includes very little pain or downtime.