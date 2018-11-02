Breaking News
TBI investigates KCSO officer-involved shooting in Sevier County

Premier Surgical Associates: treating and diagnosing vein disease

Health and Wellness

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premier Surgical Vascular Surgeon, Dr. Afshin Skibba stopped by Living East Tennessee to talk more about treating and diagnosing vein and artery disease. 

The treatments at Premier Vein Clinics in Knoxville are performed by board-certified Vascular Surgeons. Those surgeons are specifically trained to diagnose and treat the diseases of the arteries and veins to help restore your beautiful and healthy legs.

Most vein treatments are non-surgical, and performed with a laser procedure which includes very little pain or downtime. 

For more information, or to schedule a screening, visit https://www.premierveinclinics.com/vein-screening/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Watch and Win

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.