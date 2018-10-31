Protecting Your Family From Skin Cancer With Knoxville Dermatology Group

KNOXVILLE, (Tenn.) WATE - iIt's Time to talk a little health. We are all guilty spending time out in the sun with our friends and family and forgetting to apply that sunscreen. But prevention is key when it comes to skin cancer. Living East Tennessee's Kelli Smith sat down with a Dermatologist at Knoxville Dermatology Group to learn more about recognizing the signs, symptoms, and treatment options when it comes to skin cancer. To make an appointment or for more information you can log onto improveskinhealth.com.

