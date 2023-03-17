KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Look forward to helping others while working for a company who takes care of their employees.

Patriot Homecare has been serving the East Tennessee community since 1984. They aim to provide quality, cost-effective and professional home healthcare.

They are currently offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus to current nurses and those looking to join the company. Click here for a list of all hiring positions and their location.

Patriot Homecare primarily serve pediatric to geriatric patients. You will be able to assist and aid patients who are dealing with the following:

Respiratory Diseases / Disorders

Neurological Impairments

Chromosomal Abnormalities

Cardiac Abnormalities

Endocrine Diseases / Disorders

Quadriplegic / Paraplegic

For more information, visit their website or give them a call at (855) 937-2242.