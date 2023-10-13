KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food City is your tailgating headquarters and provides a game plan for serving up delicious gameday snacks for you and all whom you entertain.

However, gameday snacks don’t have to bust your diet and can still be flavorful and festive!

On Living East Tennessee, we chat with Nicole Pazdziorko, RDN, LD/Registered Dietitian about taking a lighter approach to prepping for your fall Saturday’s and she shows us how to build a “Big Orange” Board.

Nicole demonstrates how fresh fruits and vegetables bring bold colors to not only look that part for your football party but how all the vitamins and nutrients in these foods bring additional love to your body and to the table. For the centerpiece of her board, she is bringing a dip recipe that you won’t want to miss! Also, Nicole provides fans with buffalo wing alternatives that still taste incredible!

For more ideas on how to enjoy game grub, visit Food City’s website.