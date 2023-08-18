KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When it comes to back-to-school lunches, Food City has you covered.

According to Food City Registered Dietician, Nicole Pazdziorko, studies show that 60% of children do not eat enough fruit and 93% do not eat enough vegetables. She recommends prioritizing produce at every meal and snack.

Pazdziorko explains that most kids are exceeding their added sugar intake. This is any sugar added to a product as a sweetener rather than the naturally occurring sugar in that food; think honey, high fructose corn syrup, brown sugar, cane sugar, etc. Sugar from sources like milk or fruits is not considered as added sugar since these foods also provide vitamins, minerals, and fiber. She says it’s best to limit products containing added sugar.

Lastly, the dietician suggests swapping out full-fat dairy products for low-fat or fat-free options. She adds that this will help reduce the amount of saturated fat your child is consuming while still ensuring they are consuming calcium and vital minerals for bone health.

To learn more about where to get healthy back-to-school lunches, check out Food City’s Pick Well program on their website.