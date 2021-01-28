Healthy chocolates to pump up your nutrition routine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Who knew chocolate could be so healthy?

ZenEvo Chocolate pairs immunity, energy, sleep and protein with their one of a kind chocolate formula.

With roots from Switzerland, Knoxville transplant and owner of Eddie’s Health Shoppe, Eddie Reymond, launched a nutritious chocolate line targeting four key components of health that customers can improve with sweet, delectable chocolates.

Shop online or in-store at Kroger, Weigel’s GMC, Eddie’s Health Shoppe and so many more right here in the heart of East Tennessee.

