KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Every fall brings in the promise of a fresh start to the season- as well as colder weather, busy schedules and even a return to the office for many in the workplace. Whether you’re gearing up to get back to the grind or another season spent mostly at home, we can’t let our health and fitness fall by the wayside. Wellness Lifestyle Expert Jamie Hess joined us with tips and recommendations for a healthier daily routine & home space, keeping your body and mind fit, making “me” time and focusing on our fitness and wellness.