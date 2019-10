KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)-- If you want to kick Halloween off in style, don't miss the Trick or Treat Kick-Off Karnival at Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies. The 12th annual event is taking place on Halloween from 11 am to 4 pm. on the plaza of Ripley's Aquarium. Chuck Winstead tells us more about the rain or shine event and special special animals that will be decked out in costume as well.