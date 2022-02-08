KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – K’s Nutrition Corner is back at it.

Krystal Goodman, Certified Nutrionsit and Personal Trainer, stopped by the Living East Tennessee kitchen to get your taste buds ready for the Super Bowl.

It can be hard to stay mindful and health conscious during the big game, but Goodman has some simple tricks to stay on track. Krystal reccomends trading out simple ingridegts to your favroirte snakcs with healtheir alternatives.

Instead of sour cream, consider yogurt. Instead of sugar consider honey.

Watch below to see how she swaps out some major ingredients for some healthier options in her 7-layer bean dip.

For more information on Krystal and how she can help you, visit her website.