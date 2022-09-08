KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eating healthy and clean is possible during football season.

Personal trainer and certified nutritionist, Krystal Goodman, is showing you some healthier alternatives to use when swapping out fattier, greasier options.

A nacho plate is on many people’s tailgating tables and Goodman has the perfect recipe to stay healthy and nutritional. Some ingredients to stay mindful about are cheese, chips, and salsas. She says to make sure you are always reading labels to ensure no added sugars and ingredients are used.

Watch below to see other great examples to use when swapping out your usual tailgating meals.

