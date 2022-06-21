KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are interested in changing up your dietary lifestyle, this event is for you.

On Sunday, June 26 the 5th annual Healthy Taste Veg Fest will be at Lakeshore Park’s Marble Hall from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. This event is free and for all ages.

Local and national vendors will be onsite sharing their plant-based products and meals as well as speak about a vegan dietary lifestyle. This event is not only for those who stick to plant-based diets, but for all who are interested in learning the health benefits and research behind it too.

The Healthy Taste Kid’s Program will allow children to learn and even get hands-on by planting seeds. The program is sponsored by My Family Dentistry in Powell.

There will also be live cooking demonstrations from national and local chefs teaching you how to incorporate a vegan regimen in your everyday meals. Jenna Baker, owner of Vidl and The Be Well Box, showed us how to turn your greens into a color cuisine.

Who says salad’s are boring?

For more information on Veg Fest and a list of their activity schedule, visit their website.