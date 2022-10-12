HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Medieval Faire you will be transported back in time to the days of Arthurian legend. Witness jousting, combat chess, and enjoy over 50 authentic vendors this weekend before the faire closes for the year.

The Tennessee Medieval Faire has a bit of something for everyone from over 50 vendors, live jousting matches from horseback, and battle chess just to name a few of the many fun activities that can be found throughout the day.

This year’s faire is themed from Arthurian legends, a time when the Roman Empire had recently vacated Great Britain leaving behind much of their advanced technology which would usher in a gold age throughout the island. This gave rise to the time of Knights and Lords, Fairies and Queens. If you are interested in discussing the historical evolution of mankind from this time period, stop by Castle Garden Creations and ask for Karen Farris. Karen is a vendor that specializes in period pieces and is a wealth of knowledge on how you can trace the history of man by what people wore at any given time.

If fashion is not your flagon of ale, head over to the “Field of Honour” where you can watch live jousting tournaments throughout the day and of course, Battle Chess. Battle Chess pits the legendary Arthurian Knights against the local Celtic Tribes in a fight for glory and your applause. For more information or to pre-purchase tickets visit the Tennessee Medieval Faire website.