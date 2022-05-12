KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – National Stroke Month is here to make sure you know the signs, symptoms, and preventions of a stroke.

Dr. Sarah Parker, a neurologist, broke down the common misconceptions of a hearth attack versus a stroke. Both are due to a lack of blood flow, however a heart attack is blood flow blockage to the heart, whereas a stroke only happens when blood flow is blocked to the brain.

Both however have similar risk factors. Diet and exercise, stress, and your environment play a huge role within a heart attack or a stroke.

Dr. Parker says women are mostly affected by these conditions and not always affected directly. Women are 3x more likely to be the sole caretaker for someone recovering from a heart attack or stroke.

For more information and to stay preventive, visit the American Heart and Stroke Association website.