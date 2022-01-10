KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Heart health is a top priority for many in this new year.

The UT Medical Center has many registered dietitians ready to help you get healthier with heart healthy choices. Janet Sieber, an American Heart Association volunteer, stopped by to give us some helpful tips and tricks on how to stay on track.

She recommends that we ensure out plates are colorful. Sticking to one color all the time will not allow our bodies to get the proper nutrition it needs.

Many find it hard to eat healthy because they feel they must stop eating meals they love. The misconception is, you can still eat what you love. Sieber says the trick is to replace or eliminate certain ingredients with healthier alternatives. For example, if you love a dish that is heavy in salt, try lowering the sodium when preparing the food.

Other ways to stay mindful for heart health can range from considering what is already in your home rather than eating out, to even limiting alcohol consumption.

Sieber says you can find so many helpful tips on the UT Medical website.