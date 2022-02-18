KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – All month long we are celebrating American Heart Month while spreading awareness towards heart health.

Today, women and men present many different risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Janet Eichholz, Cardiologist with Tennova Healthcare and AHA Board Member, stopped by to start a very important conversation.

Heart disease is the number one leading cause of death in women, and Dr. Eichholz is making sure women are staying informed and mindful about their heart health.

From monitoring your cholesterol and blood pressure to ensuring you are getting good sleep can significantly improve your hearth health.

For more information on cardiovascular disease in women, visit the American Heart Association’s website.