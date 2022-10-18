KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Heartbreak Express is a 45 minute English opera that tells the story of four Dolly Parton super fans. The show opens with the Marble City Opera this Thursday and runs through the weekend.

This weekend the Old City Performing Arts Center will welcome the Marble City Opera for the open of Heartbreak Express, an Appalachian opera that centers on four Dolly Parton super fans and was written by George Lam. The Marble City Opera prides themselves on making opera accessible for the masses and in particular, a younger audience and are excited to be celebrating their 10th season. The Marble City Opera is critical to both the cultural advancement of East Tennessee but also for supporting local and regional performers, allowing them to remain within the community.

For more information visit the Marble City Opera website.