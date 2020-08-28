Heat up your relationship with a “Thursdate” at Melting Pot

Living East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Melting Pot – Knoxville is joining its joining restaurants across the country in helping couples keep the romance alive.

Every week, Thursday is now “Thursdate” at Melting Pot, and they’re taking care of all of the little details to help make your night special. The four-course menu includes cheese fondue followed by a fresh signature salad. Your entrée will include tender filet mignon, Atlantic salmon, savory teriyaki sirloin, and more. And, you’ll finish the meal with a decadent dessert such as Melting Pots newest culinary creation, Sparkling Chocolate Fondue.

For more information, or to make reservations, visit www.meltingpot.com/knoxville-tn/.

