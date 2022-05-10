KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are needing specialty treatment for benign conditions, look no further.

Heelex located off Kingston Pike is here to serve and heal the East Tennessee community from conditions that affect everyday life. These are many such as planter fasciitis, Tendonitis, TMJ, and more.

They alleviate and cure these conditions with the use of electromagnetic therapy. Treatments at Heelex last less than 10 minutes with no downtime or recovery.

If you suffer inflammation in various parts of your body, Heelex is ready to help you.

Visit their website or give them a call at (865) 999-5988 to book an appointment.